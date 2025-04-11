354,490 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 354,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $21.38 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

