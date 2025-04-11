471 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,712.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,853.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,873.72. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,665.71 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

