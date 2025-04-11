5,116 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.13. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

