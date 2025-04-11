55 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Family Office Research LLC

Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,942,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in NVR by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NVR by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 1.6 %

NVR stock opened at $7,008.76 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,274.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8,317.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

