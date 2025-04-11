5E Advanced Materials’ (FEAM) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of FEAM opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.