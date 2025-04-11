6,423 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.