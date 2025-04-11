72,010 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,432,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

SOUN opened at $8.20 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,080.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,356.60. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

