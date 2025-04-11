77,000 Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Purchased by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Amer Sports makes up 0.5% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,550,000 after buying an additional 18,881,504 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amer Sports by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,182 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,913,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,518,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -157.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

