7,926 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trustmark by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

