79,371 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,794,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,623,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $23.98 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

