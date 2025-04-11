87,783 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 90.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SI-BONE by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $96,644. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

