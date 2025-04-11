9,226 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.