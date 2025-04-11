97,198 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,738,000 after buying an additional 879,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,150,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. This trade represents a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,684,739 shares of company stock worth $326,958,651 in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

