A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading 7.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 85,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 337,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $547.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

