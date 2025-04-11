AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $169.33 and last traded at $170.64. Approximately 2,208,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,915,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 273.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.2% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

