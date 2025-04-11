Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $88,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,371,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,327,000.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

