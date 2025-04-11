Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:AGD opened at $8.98 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
