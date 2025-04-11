Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AGD opened at $8.98 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

