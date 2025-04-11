Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 104.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $10.15 on Friday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.