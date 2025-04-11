Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.73.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

