ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $17.08. 1,056,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,442,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $1,494,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,708 shares in the company, valued at $19,866,601.56. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Cim LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in ACM Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

