Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 72,305 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 813.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,305 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.2% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.35.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FI opened at $203.96 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

