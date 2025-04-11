Act Two Investors LLC Sells 130,560 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Act Two Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,560 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 0.5% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $113.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

