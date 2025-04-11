Act Two Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Act Two Investors LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,615 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 8.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 737.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $256.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.85 and a 200-day moving average of $236.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $292.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

