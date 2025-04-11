Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 21,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 44,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Actuate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,753,000.

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

