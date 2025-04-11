Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 21,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 44,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Actuate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Actuate Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,753,000.
Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.
