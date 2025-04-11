adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get adidas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on adidas

adidas Price Performance

Institutional Trading of adidas

Shares of adidas stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 106,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,753. adidas has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of adidas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.