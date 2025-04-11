Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Adient by 66.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,651 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adient by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after acquiring an additional 158,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adient by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 116,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $10.63 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.79 million, a PE ratio of 531.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

