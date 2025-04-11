Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,697 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,427,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 224,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,753,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 269,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 72,875 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

