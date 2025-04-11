Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after purchasing an additional 367,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.