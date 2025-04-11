Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,226.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 93,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,242 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 54,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,042,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.17.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $475.49 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of -216.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.