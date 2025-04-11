Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,437.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,948.30. The trade was a 66.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,047 shares of company stock valued at $11,947,346 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.3 %

DRI stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $211.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.