Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

LMBS opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

