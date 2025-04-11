Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $232.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.78 and its 200-day moving average is $249.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.05 and a twelve month high of $273.69.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 5,721 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.04, for a total transaction of $1,510,572.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,486.96. The trade was a 60.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,911.80. The trade was a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $313.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

