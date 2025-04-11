Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
CLIP stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $100.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
