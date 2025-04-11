Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse Sells 7,497 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

AGIO opened at $25.31 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

