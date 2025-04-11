Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Canada from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Shares of AC opened at C$13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.69 and a 1 year high of C$26.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.29.

In related news, Director Vagn Sorensen bought 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry purchased 7,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,646.91. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,993 shares of company stock worth $538,251. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

