Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 1464228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $49,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after purchasing an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Air Lease by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,050,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,830,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,414,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,570,000 after buying an additional 389,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

