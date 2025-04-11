Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $23,305,636.60 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $27,171,338.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $30,413,470.05.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75.

Airbnb Trading Down 6.1 %

ABNB stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $166.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,896,000 after purchasing an additional 809,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

