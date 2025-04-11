AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 3520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.23.

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

