AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 3520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Trading Down 0.8 %
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.