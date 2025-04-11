Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 1,781 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,403.70. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.66.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.