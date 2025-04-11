Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 3.22% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.