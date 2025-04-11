Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $51,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after buying an additional 5,624,163 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after acquiring an additional 932,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $34,170,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 486,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 306,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 8.0 %

NYSE ARE opened at $74.38 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.