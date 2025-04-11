Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,513,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. The trade was a 221.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

