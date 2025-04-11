Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 33,036 Shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Finward Bancorp worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Finward Bancorp by 2,718.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,999,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Carolyn M. Burke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Youman purchased 1,400 shares of Finward Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,178.48. The trade was a 6.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,472 shares of company stock worth $174,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.28. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

