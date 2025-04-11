Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $93.99 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

