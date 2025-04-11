Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 131,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

