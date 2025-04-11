Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.10 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $39,495,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,658,000 after acquiring an additional 938,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

