Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.38 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 296.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,520. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,682 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $74.64 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America raised Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

