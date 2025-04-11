Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 161 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $297.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.