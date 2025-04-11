Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RMBI opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

