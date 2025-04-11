Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.85, but opened at $34.99. Alpha Technology Group shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 1,739 shares.
Alpha Technology Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
About Alpha Technology Group
Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.
